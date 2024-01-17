Punjab University Issues Deadline for Admissions in Associate Degree Programs

The Punjab University Department of Examinations has released the timetable for submitting admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce Part-1 & Part-II and BA Hearing Impaired annual exams 2024.

A spokesperson said that the university has made it mandatory for all the regular, late college, private, improve division, additional subjects, and special categories (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing, Fazil, Wafaq-ul-Madaris) candidates to submit their admission forms online.

The spokesperson added that admission forms submitted through hand delivery or postal services will not be accepted.

The duration for submitting online admission forms with a single fee for the exams is from January 19, 2024, to February 29, 2024. You can find additional details at www.pu.edu.pk.