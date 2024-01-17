Punjab University Issues Deadline for Admissions in Associate Degree Programs

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 17, 2024 | 5:40 pm

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Punjab University Department of Examinations has released the timetable for submitting admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce Part-1 & Part-II and BA Hearing Impaired annual exams 2024.

A spokesperson said that the university has made it mandatory for all the regular, late college, private, improve division, additional subjects, and special categories (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing, Fazil, Wafaq-ul-Madaris) candidates to submit their admission forms online.

The spokesperson added that admission forms submitted through hand delivery or postal services will not be accepted.

The duration for submitting online admission forms with a single fee for the exams is from January 19, 2024, to February 29, 2024. You can find additional details at www.pu.edu.pk.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Indian Critic Kamaal R. Khan Shares His Two Cents on the Trailer of Bollywood Film ‘Fighter’
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>