Air Blue and Serene Air Receive Notices for Flight Delays and Passenger Trouble

By Press Release | Published Jan 18, 2024 | 3:50 pm

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has sanctioned Air Blue and Serene Air for exceeding flight delays and violating passenger rights.

Following lengthy flight delays and numerous cancellations that impacted hundreds of passengers, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) issued Serene Air and Air Blue with show-cause notices.

Serene Air and Air Blue received the notices on January 2 and January 15, respectively. Should the operators not convince Director General PCAA that such serious lapses will not happen again, regulatory measures such as financial penalties, license suspension or cancellation, and reducing the number of scheduled flights are on the table.

The show cause notices further state that operators disregarded established regulatory standards by failing to conduct flight operations on time and regularly, resulting in significant disruption.

PCAA remains committed to upholding passenger safety, comfort, and convenience, ensuring that all airlines operating within the country’s airspace adhere to the highest industry standards.

