Govt Decreases RLNG Prices by Up to 7.81% for January 2024

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday notified prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for both the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) effective January 01, 2024.
According to a statement released by OGRA, for SNGPL, the RLNG transmission price has been set at $12.65 per MMBtu and $13.68 per MMBtu for distribution during January 2024. For SSGC, the transmission rate has been set at $12.22 per MMBtu and $14.24 per MMBtu for distribution.
OGRA has determined the RLNG prices as under:
|Month
|SNGPL
|SSGCL
|Transmission
|Distribution
|Transmission
|Distribution
|US$/MMBtu
|US$/MMBtu
|January 2024
|12.6499
|13.6898
|12.2290
|14.2451
|December 2023
|13.6891
|14.8118
|13.2640
|15.4524
|Increase/(Decrease)
|-1.0333
|-1.1220
|-1.0351
|-1.2074
|%
|-7.55%
|-7.58%
|-7.80%
|-7.81%
In a short statement, OGRA said that the increase in RLNG prices is due to a decrease in Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) prices.