Govt Decreases RLNG Prices by Up to 7.81% for January 2024

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday notified prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for both the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) effective January 01, 2024.

According to a statement released by OGRA, for SNGPL, the RLNG transmission price has been set at $12.65 per MMBtu and $13.68 per MMBtu for distribution during January 2024. For SSGC, the transmission rate has been set at $12.22 per MMBtu and $14.24 per MMBtu for distribution.

OGRA has determined the RLNG prices as under:

Month SNGPL SSGCL Transmission Distribution Transmission Distribution US$/MMBtu US$/MMBtu January 2024 12.6499 13.6898 12.2290 14.2451 December 2023 13.6891 14.8118 13.2640 15.4524 Increase/(Decrease) -1.0333 -1.1220 -1.0351 -1.2074 % -7.55% -7.58% -7.80% -7.81%

In a short statement, OGRA said that the increase in RLNG prices is due to a decrease in Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) prices.