Share Your Story & Get a Chance to Win Big with ‘My Suzuki My Story’

Most people had a ride in a Suzuki at some point, whether in a friend’s car, on their father’s bike, or in a cab. These rides are not just means of transportation but carry thousands of unique stories.

Knowing this impactful fact, Suzuki has come again with season 4 of their flagship digital initiative, “My Suzuki My Story”, giving people the wings to fly in their nostalgic and golden moments and relive that magic again by sharing those stories.

Your story could be how you learned to drive, how Suzuki cars helped you drive fearlessly and comfortably on a dark rainy night, or the joy of your first drive with your family on an adventure trip.

Share those stories on www.mysuzukimystory.com.pk to win amazing prizes like Alto 660cc, GSX-125 or a Europe trip.

Submit your Suzuki MSMS S4 entry by following these steps:

Create a Suzuki story

Finalize the format (Photo, Video, Audio, Document)

Upload your entry on mysuzukimystory.com.pk

You are done!

So, do you have the most unique Suzuki story to tell? Don’t procrastinate; write your story and submit it now.