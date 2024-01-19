Ride-Hailing Cab Driver Arrested for Harassing a Female Passenger

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 19, 2024 | 11:43 am

In Raiwind, a female university student reported an alleged harassment attempt by a cab driver while traveling to the university. The driver was arrested after the student contacted the authorities through 15.

Upon receiving the report, the Safe City team acted promptly and sent the Nawab Town police for rescue. The police quickly reached the spot and rescued the victim.

The Safe City cameras recorded the student leaving the moving vehicle and slamming the door. The driver was arrested by tracking the vehicle using Safe City cameras.

The Safe City spokesperson confirmed that the police took the accused into custody and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Last year, a similar incident happened when a female student from Punjab University filed a complaint against a rickshaw driver in Lahore, accusing him of harassment.

>