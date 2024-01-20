Lahore’s Tajpura Sports Complex Now Open With Over 20 Different Facilities

The Tajpura Sports Complex in Lahore has opened to provide a recreational center for the local community, allowing athletes to develop their skills and fitness. After seven years of delay in construction, the facilities of the Tajpura Sports Complex are finally complete and were inaugurated recently by Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

The construction of the state-of-the-art facilities was concluded by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

The sports complex sprawls over an area of 12 Kanal and it also offers more than 20 indoor sports facilities for men and women. These consist of a gym, indoor badminton hall, snooker room, table tennis hall, swimming pool, a ladies’ gym, and a snooker room.

CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his satisfaction and called the project a commendable achievement, despite many delays in its completion. He also lauded the efforts of DG LDA for providing state-of-the-art gym facilities in the Sports Complex.

He concluded the press briefing by assuring the public of the government’s commitment to ongoing projects.