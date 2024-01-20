Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Lahore’s Tajpura Sports Complex Now Open With Over 20 Different Facilities

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jan 20, 2024 | 2:50 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Tajpura Sports Complex in Lahore has opened to provide a recreational center for the local community, allowing athletes to develop their skills and fitness. After seven years of delay in construction, the facilities of the Tajpura Sports Complex are finally complete and were inaugurated recently by Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

The construction of the state-of-the-art facilities was concluded by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

ALSO READ

The sports complex sprawls over an area of 12 Kanal and it also offers more than 20 indoor sports facilities for men and women. These consist of a gym, indoor badminton hall, snooker room, table tennis hall, swimming pool, a ladies’ gym, and a snooker room.

ALSO READ

CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his satisfaction and called the project a commendable achievement, despite many delays in its completion. He also lauded the efforts of DG LDA for providing state-of-the-art gym facilities in the Sports Complex.

He concluded the press briefing by assuring the public of the government’s commitment to ongoing projects.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>