Tournament of Upsets: Namibia Stuns Tunisia in First-Ever AFCON Victory

Published Jan 19, 2024

In the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 115th-ranked Namibia stunned Tunisia, a team that participated in the FIFA World Cup 2022 and is the third highest-ranked football team in the African continent.

33-year-old Deon Hotto scored in the dying moments of the game to snatch the victory out of nowhere and helped Namibia get their first-ever victory in the African Cup of Nations. The win produced a historic result and proved why football is a beautiful game.
28th-ranked Tunisia suffered a shocking defeat and the result now means that they will have to beat Mali and South Africa in Group E to qualify for the Round of 16. Mali has already registered 3 points and seems poised to qualify for the knockouts.

Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, and Ghana were all considered to be the favorites but we have seen great upsets in the competition left right, and center.

Mohamed Salah’s Egypt has drawn both games against Mozambique and Ghana. If they don’t win their remaining match against Cape-Verde they’ll be in danger of getting knocked out. Nigeria also drew against Equatorial Guinea. Ghana lost 2-1 to Cape Verde in Group B, Cameroon held a 1-1 draw against Guinea, Riyadh Mahrez’ Algeria was also restricted to a 1-1 draw against Angola.
It has been an AFCON full of drama, nail-biting matches, and upsets, and the tournament has just begun.
Al Nassr star Sadio Mane will represent Senegal today in their match against Cameroon in their Group C match.

Today’s Fixtures:

Fixtures Venue Time
Cape Verde vs Mozambique Stade Felix Stadium 7:00 pm PST
Senegal vs Cameroon Stade Charles Konan Stadium 10:00 pm PST
Guinea vs Gambia Stade Charles Konan Stadium 1:00 am PST

>