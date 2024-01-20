Pakistan Railways Opens Its Hospitals to General Public

Pakistan Railways is set to open all its hospitals to the general public, extending access to state-of-the-art medical facilities for employees and people across the country.

This initiative will be implemented following the directives of Railways Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Railways, Pakistan Railways is committed to enhancing railway health sector services. He added that the expertise of private health professionals would also be sought to contribute to these improvements.

The official lauded the Pakistan Railways’ management for opening Cairns Hospital, Lahore, for general opening within the specified time frame.

Furthermore, Railways has also initiated work on upgrading five major railway stations across the country. These stations include Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

“The purpose of upgrading the railway stations is to make them commercial hubs for business activities and facilitate the passengers,” he added.

Moreover, the official said that various steps are being taken to enhance Pakistan Railways’ performance to offer maximum facilities to the public.