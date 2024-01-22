Date for Replacement Draft of PSL 9 Revealed

The date for the supplementary and replacement draft for the Pakistan Super League 9 has been unveiled as the franchises are set to select their final squads on 26th January.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises are getting ready for the replacement and supplementary draft on 26th January. The PSL franchises have received the drafting schedule, which is set to allow teams to secure alternative players for the upcoming season. Every team will have a chance to recruit replacements for their players who are going to be unavailable for the league.

Moreover, each franchise will have two extra picks to complete their squads, focusing on the nineteenth and twentieth players. The main draft, which was held in December, had teams selecting 18 players each.

The excitement is building up as PSL 9 is set to begin in Lahore on 17th February 2024. This supplementary and replacement draft adds more anticipation to the tournament, offering teams a chance to strengthen their line-ups. Players and fans are eagerly awaiting the cricketing spectacle, that promises to captivate the cricket world for the next month.