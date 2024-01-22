Realme to Launch Two More Note Phones This Year, Targeting 10 Million Sales

Realme Note 50 is poised to be the first Note phone in the Chinese phone maker’s brand-new lineup, set to launch sometime this month. However, it will not be the only Note phone this year as two more are planned to come out in 2024 with ambitious goals to hit 10 million sales.

This was revealed by Realme Europe’s CEO and Global Marketing Director Francis Wong, who shared some information about the Note lineup’s availability as well as its far-reaching plans for the future.

The first Realme Note phone dubbed the Note 50, is set to launch as soon as tomorrow (January 23) in the Philippines. Additionally, two more phones in the lineup will be added in the next few months.

Realme is all set to fill a crucial gap in its product lineup by introducing the Note series, which will cater to the sub-$100/€100 price range. Notably, this positioning places it beneath the traditional mid-range offerings found in other manufacturers’ Note series.

The Realme Note phones are primed for a widespread rollout across virtually every market where the company has established its presence, a strategic move that will unfold over the next few years.

Interestingly, there are two notable exceptions to this global deployment strategy. India, a market where Realme boasts a robust and diverse product portfolio, is one such exception. The other is China, where Realme has firmly established itself as an online-first brand. In these cases, Realme is confident that its existing offerings sufficiently cater to the needs of its customer base.

Realme envisions the Note series as a choice primarily for those discerning consumers who value hands-on experience before committing to a purchase.