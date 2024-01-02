Realme is Looking to Rival Redmi With ‘Note’ Series

Realme, one of the most prominent rivals to Xiaomi’s Redmi series, seems poised to take this competition up a notch as hinted by a recent certification from Thailand’s NBTC.

The certification listing unveils a device labeled as the “Realme Note 50,” bearing the model number RMX3834, potentially heralding the dawn of an entirely novel “Realme Note” series. Rumors are rife that it could go up against the highly popular Redmi Note series.

Interestingly, a device bearing the same model number surfaced on the Eurasian Economic Commission’s radar in November 2023, adding an extra layer of mystery and anticipation to this discovery. Alas, the certification, while interesting, remains a mystery, offering no insights into the phone’s specifications or unique features.

Realme has already etched its presence across a diverse spectrum of price brackets with its existing lineup. The C-series, catering to budget-conscious consumers, stands as a testament to affordability, while the number series takes on the mid-range and upper-mid-range segments.

For those who demand more smartphone performance, there is the GT lineup, featuring flagship-grade models like the recently unveiled GT 5 Pro. Notably, the V-series remains an exclusive offering for the Chinese market.

Given Realme’s already diverse range of offerings, it remains to be seen how the new Note lineup will fit into the scene.

In a closely related development, Realme is currently targeting Indian smartphone enthusiasts with hints of an imminent launch. The company teased the Realme 12 series in India, with the promise of a launch date on January 3.

The Realme 12 Pro and Pro+ have been recently spotted on certification listings as well, revealing a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset for the 12 Pro alongside a 32MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The Realme Pro+ is expected to bring a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom instead.