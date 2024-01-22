Taj Gasoline Marks Year-End Triumph with Record-Breaking Achievements

Taj Gasoline, a prominent Oil Marketing Company (OMC), has concluded the year 2023 on a high note, achieving its highest-ever sales volume in December (30Million Liters of motor fuel).

Despite the industry experiencing turbulence and declining in the month of Dec 23 by 17.7%, Taj Gasoline grew by 20% whilst proudly maintaining its position at #8 among the 34 registered players in the Oil Marketing sector in Pakistan.

Since its inception in 2019, Taj Gasoline has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing OMCs in Pakistan, boasting the highest throughput volume per retail station. This accomplishment underscores the company’s commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

In December 2023, Taj Gasoline reached a significant milestone by selling an impressive 30 million ltrs of motor fuel. This noteworthy achievement has been celebrated nationwide, reflecting the collective efforts and dedication of the entire Taj Gasoline team.

Mohammad Aslam Sheikh, Group CEO, expressed his pride in the team’s accomplishments, stating: “Taj Gasoline’s journey has been remarkable, and achieving the highest-ever volume is a testament to our commitment to customer excellence and be the change-makers who strive to improve the quality of life of our customers, internal and external. This hard work from everyone not only closed the gap to climbing up the competition leaderboard but also significantly contributed to the growth of the oil and gas sector.”

The year-end celebration was marked by nationwide festivities involving all members of Taj Gasoline.

As Taj Gasoline looks ahead to the future, the company remains committed to further enhancing its position in the OMC sector, driving innovation, and continuing to provide top-notch service to its valued customers.