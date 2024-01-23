Fake Pakistan Army Colonel Arrested for Extorting Millions of Rupees from Citizens

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 23, 2024 | 2:31 pm

In another case of an individual impersonating as an army officer, a man claiming to be a colonel was apprehended on Tuesday in Karachi.

According to details, the fake colonel successfully deceived multiple citizens and extracted millions of rupees from them through fraudulent means.

The impostor was arrested by Rangers in Shah Faisal Colony. As per a report, the accused deceived citizens by posing as a colonel from an intelligence agency. Ultimately, he swindled them out of millions of rupees.

A Rangers spokesperson revealed that the personnel confiscated weapons and a fake card of an intelligence agency from the possession of the accused.

In a similar case last year, Sindh police arrested a fake army major from Karachi’s Orangi Town area. The suspect identified himself as an army major and was driving a vehicle with a fraudulent Pakistan Army license plate.

Upon investigation, the police discovered an army uniform, counterfeit stamps, and paperwork inside the suspect’s car.

>