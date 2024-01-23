Latvia Needs 25,000+ Foreign Workers for These 40 Jobs

The Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia reported 25,500 job vacancies at the close of the third quarter of 2023, revealing a 2.2% decrease from the preceding year.
Despite this decline, the nation grapples with labor shortages in various sectors, as highlighted by the EURES report on labor shortages and surpluses.
Sectors Facing Shortages:
-
Construction and Building Trades:
- Air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics
- Bricklayers and related workers
- Building and related electricians
- Building construction laborers
- Building structure cleaners
- Concrete placers, concrete finishers, and related workers
- Electrical line installers
- Floor layers and tile setters
- Glass and ceramic plant operators
- Painters and related workers
- Plasterers
- Sheet metal workers
- Stonemasons, stone cutters, splitters, and carvers
- Structural metal preparers and erectors
-
Information Technology:
- Applications programmers
- Computer network professionals
- Database and network professionals not elsewhere classified
- System analysts
- Web and multimedia developers
-
Engineering and Manufacturing:
- Aircraft engine mechanics and repairers
- Cement, stone, and other mineral products machine operators
- Mechanical engineers
- Metal finishing, plating, and coating machine operators
- Mining engineers, metallurgists, and related professionals
- Welders and flame cutters
-
Healthcare:
- Medical imaging and therapeutic equipment technicians
- Paramedical practitioners
- Specialist medical practitioners
- Psychologists
-
Transportation and Logistics:
- Heavy truck and lorry drivers
- Travel attendants and travel stewards
- Well drillers and borers and related workers
-
Agriculture:
- Crop farm laborers
- Field crop and vegetable growers
-
Law and Security:
- Inquiry clerks
- Prison guards
-
Other Services:
- Fishery and aquaculture laborers
- Paper products machine operators
- Spray painters and varnishers
- Survey and market research interviewers
Population Trends and Implications:
The UN Economic Commission for Europe’s report on the implementation of the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing and its Regional Implementation Strategy (MIPAA/RIS) indicates a declining overall population in Latvia. Simultaneously, the number of elderly residents is on the rise, suggesting a potential need for foreign workers to alleviate labor shortages.
Visa Requirements for Working in Latvia:
-
EU/EEA Citizens:
No visa is required, but registration of stay and residence is mandatory at the Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs.
-
Non-EU/EEA Citizens:
Must obtain one of the four types of work visas in Latvia, in addition to a work permit from a Latvian employer and a Latvian temporary residence permit.
Latvia’s Favorable Work Visa Process:
For those contemplating a Latvian work visa, it’s worth noting that Latvia stands out as one of the easiest countries within the EU to secure a work visa. This factor may attract individuals seeking employment opportunities in the country.
Add authentic links – How can anyone apply