Latvia Needs 25,000+ Foreign Workers for These 40 Jobs

The Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia reported 25,500 job vacancies at the close of the third quarter of 2023, revealing a 2.2% decrease from the preceding year.

Despite this decline, the nation grapples with labor shortages in various sectors, as highlighted by the EURES report on labor shortages and surpluses.

Sectors Facing Shortages:

Construction and Building Trades: Air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics

Bricklayers and related workers

Building and related electricians

Building construction laborers

Building structure cleaners

Concrete placers, concrete finishers, and related workers

Electrical line installers

Floor layers and tile setters

Glass and ceramic plant operators

Painters and related workers

Plasterers

Sheet metal workers

Stonemasons, stone cutters, splitters, and carvers

Structural metal preparers and erectors Information Technology: Applications programmers

Computer network professionals

Database and network professionals not elsewhere classified

System analysts

Web and multimedia developers Engineering and Manufacturing: Aircraft engine mechanics and repairers

Cement, stone, and other mineral products machine operators

Mechanical engineers

Metal finishing, plating, and coating machine operators

Mining engineers, metallurgists, and related professionals

Welders and flame cutters Healthcare: Medical imaging and therapeutic equipment technicians

Paramedical practitioners

Specialist medical practitioners

Psychologists Transportation and Logistics: Heavy truck and lorry drivers

Travel attendants and travel stewards

Well drillers and borers and related workers Agriculture: Crop farm laborers

Field crop and vegetable growers Law and Security: Inquiry clerks

Prison guards Other Services: Fishery and aquaculture laborers

Paper products machine operators

Spray painters and varnishers

Survey and market research interviewers

Population Trends and Implications:

The UN Economic Commission for Europe’s report on the implementation of the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing and its Regional Implementation Strategy (MIPAA/RIS) indicates a declining overall population in Latvia. Simultaneously, the number of elderly residents is on the rise, suggesting a potential need for foreign workers to alleviate labor shortages.

Visa Requirements for Working in Latvia:

EU/EEA Citizens: No visa is required, but registration of stay and residence is mandatory at the Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs.

Non-EU/EEA Citizens: Must obtain one of the four types of work visas in Latvia, in addition to a work permit from a Latvian employer and a Latvian temporary residence permit.

Latvia’s Favorable Work Visa Process:

For those contemplating a Latvian work visa, it’s worth noting that Latvia stands out as one of the easiest countries within the EU to secure a work visa. This factor may attract individuals seeking employment opportunities in the country.