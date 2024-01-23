Much Needed Rainfall is Finally Approaching to End Extremely Cold Dry Spell

According to the Meteorological Department’s forecast, various parts of the country are set to receive rain and snowfall from January 25 to January 28.

The Met Department stated that Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to experience rain and snowfall in the next few days.

On the other hand, dense fog/smog is expected to persist in the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh during the last week of January.

According to PakWeather, a private weather forecasting company, the following areas are expected to experience rainfall in the upcoming days:

Balochistan: Nokundi, Dalbandin, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Sibi, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Panjgur, Awaran, and Kech.

Punjab: Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib.

Azad Kashmir: Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhnuti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Diamer, Astor, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ganchisehr, and Shigar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Galyat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur, Abbottabad.

Sindh: Karachi, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Mirpurkhas, and Hyderabad.

The prolonged absence of rainfall has led to an increase in weather-related ailments in the country.

Last week, health authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported thousands of cases of influenza virus.

The influenza and pneumonia cases in Peshawar were reportedly higher than the rest of the districts, including Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, and Haripur.

Similarly, dozens of children have died due to pneumonia in Punjab. According to the provincial health department, 491 cases of pneumonia were reported across the province during the last 24 hours.