More Educational Institutes in Islamabad Closed as Security Concerns Increase

Despite the Islamabad Inspector General of Police, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, assuring that the security situation is under control, multiple educational institutes across the federal capital have decided to remain closed today.

In a video message shared on the capital police’s social media handles yesterday, IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan urged school officials against modifying school and college schedules. The IGP stated that the security situation in the federal capital is presently manageable.

Despite the advice, the majority of institutes chose to close and opted for online classes. According to a spokesperson for the International Islamic University, the institute will remain closed from January 23 until January 26.

Previously, three prominent universities in Islamabad – Bahria, Air University, and National Defense University – had already announced indefinite closures.

However, Quaid-e-Azam University decided to reopen on Wednesday and also announced the rescheduling of exams originally planned for Monday and Tuesday to Saturday.

The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has advised private schools to strengthen security measures. Furthermore, it clarified that schools across the federal capital will remain open.

Additionally, the Federal Directorate of Education also made a similar announcement. On the other hand, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad clarified that viral notification regarding the closure of educational institutes, markets, and commercial banks is fake.