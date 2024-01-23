Pakistan Tennis Federation Announces Squad Ahead of Big Clash Against India

Pakistan will host the Davis Cup World Group-I Playoffs against their arch-rivals India. The matches between the two sides will be held in the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad.

The Indian team will reach Pakistan on January 29, while the matches will be played on February 4 and February 5. Pakistan’s squad includes Muzammil Murtaza, Aisam Ul Haq, Qureshi Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Barkatullah, and Muhammad Abid.

Earlier, the Pakistan Sports Board Director General assured that the security measures will be top-notch to welcome the Indian team.

“We discussed different issues in terms of keeping top-notch security measures in place for the upcoming expected Indian team’s visit to Pakistan. Security plan was shared with all the concerned officials, who attended the meeting. We usually adopt fool-proof security measures for all foreign teams visiting here but some special measures will be in order in the case of the India team.”

Davis Cup is known as “The World Cup of Tennis” and every year more than 140 teams participate in the tournament. It is a highly prestigious event, established back in 1900.

The 2024 World Group I Playoffs will be played on a home-and-away basis on 2-3 or 3-4 February. The 12 winning nations from the 2024 World Group I Playoffs will play a World Group I tie in September. The 12 losing nations will contest a World Group II tie in September.