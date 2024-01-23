Winter Sports Festival Begins in Gilgit

One of the most eagerly awaited seven-day winter fest 2024 was inaugurated in Gilgit, the frozen Khalti Lake of the Ghizer District saw the cultural spectacle, which illuminated the beautiful sceneries of the district.

Many dignitaries, athletes, artists, residents, and tourists graced the event and created a vibrant atmosphere. Many local artists also exhibited their talents and an Ice Hockey match took centre stage and grabbed the attention of the event.



The Gilgit Baltistan Department of Tourism and Culture made sure that sports events were conducted during the festival, such as Ice Hockey, Ice Football, ice skating, and different games to propel the sporting culture in Gilgit.

To showcase the diverse culture of Gilgit Baltistan many food stalls have been installed to promote the local cuisine of the district and a musical night is also scheduled on the second day of the event.

To cultivate a sense of responsibility towards climate change and the environment, a seminar ‘Eyes Wide Open, Exploring Conservation Challenges’ will also be conducted to raise awareness among the people. It will provide information on the detrimental effects of climate change, especially in Gilgit Baltistan.



The Ice Hockey Tournaments will be conducted in the Ice Rinks which were constructed for the matches, the festival will conclude on January 24. The best performers of the tournament will also be awarded prizes.