Cases Registered Against Owners of Illegal Housing Schemes in Rawalpindi

A spokesperson for the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Tuesday stated that its Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate has registered First Information Reports (FIRs) against the owners of four unauthorized housing schemes.

The spokesperson revealed that the FIRs were registered against Arshad Mehmood Rahi, Nabeel Shahzad, Azhar Ali Khan, Saeed Rizwi, Muhammad Arshad Safi and Haq Nawaz in Chakri police station.

Furthermore, he also revealed the names of the illegal housing schemes, which are:

Rahber Joshua Block in Mouza Malukal.

Shah-e-Kharasan Valley in Mouza Chak Nawan

New Iqra City/Iqra Residencia in Mouza Gahi Syedan Jorian

Moon Galaxy Housing Project in Mouza Koliyan Hameed near Kingdom Valley

The MP&TE Directorate has also initiated legal action against the advertisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes. According to the spokesperson, the authority had served notices to these illegal housing schemes before the registration of FIRs.

He further added that launching a housing scheme, apartment project, commercial building, and other constructions without getting NOC and approval from RDA is illegal.