Fakhar Zaman Launches Cricket Academy in Melbourne

Fakhar Zaman has taken a major step in his sporting career as he has just launched a cricket academy in Melbourne, Australia.

On the occasion of the academy’s inauguration, a large number of children were present. They were seen taking pictures and engaging in discussions with Fakhar.

ALSO READ Australia Announce Mitch Marsh as Captain for West Indies T20 Series

After finishing Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand, Fakhar Zaman visited Australia. He plans to establish his own academy and focus on teaching players the basics of the sport. He also wants to team up with academies in Australia, Dubai, and Pakistan to help prepare teams.

During the academy launch ceremony, Fakhar Zaman spoke to the media and mentioned that there’s no age limit for joining the academy.

There is no age limit for academy, and teams from Australia, Dubai, and Pakistan will exchange tours. We have two academies in Pakistan, with work ongoing on another. We have also inducted many players on a scholarship program. I faced many challenges in my cricket career. Now, I want to make it easier for others.

Fakhar Zaman had already established an academy in his hometown, Mardan, a development he shared back in 2017 on a local channel after helping the Pakistan cricket team win the Champions Trophy title.

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars Duo Unexpectedly Bump Into Each Other at Dubai Airport

Recently, he played in a five-match T20I series in New Zealand, where Pakistan faced a 4-1 defeat. Despite his continued aggressive batting style, he was unable to help the team win the series.