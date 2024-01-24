Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Lahore Qalandars Duo Unexpectedly Bump Into Each Other at Dubai Airport

Published Jan 24, 2024

In an exciting turn of events, English wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings and Pakistan’s premier fast bowler Haris Rauf met unexpectedly at Dubai airport.

Sam Billings, currently playing in the International League T20 (ILT20) for Dubai Capitals, and Haris Rauf, who is also in Dubai for different reasons bumped into each other at the Dubai airport which not only surprised both of them but also the fans.

Billings took to his social media accounts to reveal the unexpected meet up. He captioned the image, “Look who I bumped into in Dubai.. the one and only pagal Haris Rauf brother.”

Meanwhile, people responded to this post with hilarious reactions. Check it out:

 

Rauf and Billings played together last season in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Lahore Qalandars, and their key contributions helped the team win the PSL title.

Before joining the Lahore Qalandars franchise, Sam Billings was also part of the Islamabad United squad. He polished his skills well in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and as a result, he went onto represent England national team.

Haris Rauf recently played in the 5-match T20I series against the Black Caps in New Zealand, where Pakistan suffered a 4-1 defeat in the series.

Meanwhile, Rauf’s next goal will be the upcoming PSL 9 season, which starts from February 17th to March 18th and his team Lahore Qalandars will begin their PSL 9 campaign in the first match against Islamabad United.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

