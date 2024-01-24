Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Javed Miandad Raises Concerns Over PCB Appointments

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 24, 2024 | 3:37 pm
Javed Miandad advice for Pakistan team

Legendary Pakistani cricketer and former captain Javed Miandad has shared his worries about the recent appointments in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

During a press conference in Karachi, Miandad highlighted that the current situation in Pakistan cricket is unique and differs from how things are done in other cricketing nations.

He pointed out the importance of putting significant effort into improving cricket, “It does not happen anywhere in cricket what is happening here in our Pakistan.”

Miandad is also unhappy with the selection of Mohsin Naqvi as the new chairman after Zaka Ashraf resigned from the post. He believes that people in charge often bring in their one people for important roles in the cricket organization.

It does not happen anywhere in cricket what is happening here in our Pakistan,whoever becomes the Prime Minister should work for the progress of the country and cricket.

When asked by reporters Miandad shared he would fix things in the PCB if given the chance.

Meanwhile, the nomination is awaiting approval from PCB’s top leader and Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, to become official.

