Pakistani-Origin England Spinner Ruled Out of First Test Against India Due to Visa Issues

England’s uncapped spinner, Shoaib Bashir, won’t be able to play in the first Test against India in Hyderabad on Thursday because of a visa delay. The newcomer has returned to the UK and is unable to join his teammates in India for the match.

England expected Bashir’s visa problem to be resolved before Tuesday, enabling him to join the squad after the pre-series camp in Abu Dhabi. Unfortunately, the issue persists, and Bashir now has returned home, aiming to arrive in India over the weekend after sorting out the matter related to his British passport.

English skipper Ben Stokes talked to the media before the first Test match of the series, expressing his team’s goal to end India’s 11-year unbeaten streak at home. He shared his disappointment about the situation.

I’m devastated for him. As captain, I find it particularly frustrating that we have picked a player and he’s not with us because of visa issues.We announced that squad in mid-December, and now Bash finds himself without a visa to get here. I didn’t want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it’s like to be in the England Test team. I feel for him. But he’s not the first cricketer to go through this; I have played with a lot of people who have had the same issues.

Bashir, a 20-year-old spinner from Surrey, faced visa delays on his first senior England tour to India. This situation is not new for players of Pakistani origin players as Australia’s Usman Khawaja also experienced similar issues before.

Although he applied for his visa on December 11, and all other applications for the England touring party were approved on time, Bashir had to return home due to additional paperwork requirements.

Since Bashir won’t be participating, Tom Hartley from Lancashire might make his Test debut, possibly serving as a second left-arm spinner alongside Jack Leach. Another option is Rehan Ahmed, a leg-spinner with Pakistani heritage, who has had a visa since being named as a standby player for the World Cup last October.

After playing only six first-class matches in his professional career, Bashir was considered for his debut in the England cricket team. He impressed during England’s preparations and a Lions training camp in Abu Dhabi last year.