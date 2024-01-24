Inzamam-ul-Haq Blames Zaka Ashraf for Pakistan’s Poor World Cup 2023 Campaign

Inzamam-ul-Haq, the former chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team, has voiced his criticism against ex-PCB chief Zaka Ashraf. Inzamam blames Ashraf’s alleged interference for the poor performance of the national team in the 2023 World Cup.

In a recent interview on a local news channel, Inzamam wasn’t happy with Zaka’s statements during the World Cup.

In an important event like the World Cup in India, hearing that the PCB chairman is saying the team selected was not done by the board but by the captain and chief selector only creates a negative mindset among the players.

In the 2023 World Cup, Pakistan secured the fifth position on the points table, managing only four wins and suffering defeats in five games, ultimately falling short of qualifying for the semi-finals.

It should be noted that Inzamam tendered his resignation from his role as chief selector for Pakistan Cricket on October 30, 2023.

Inzamam’s alleged shareholding in a company owned by Talha Rehmani, who serves as the agent for Inzamam and other players such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi was brought to the forefront as a conflict of interest led Inzamam to resign from his post.

To address the reported conflict of interest in the team selection process, the PCB established a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate the allegations highlighted in the media and Inzamam also expressed his patience, awaiting the report from the committee assigned by the PCB to investigate him.

It is pertinent to note that Zaka Ashraf recently resigned from the PCB chairman management committee, leading to many changes in the board’s structure since the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup.