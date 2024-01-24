President Alvi Calls for Enrollment of 26 Million Out-Of-School Children

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training celebrated the World Education Day on Wednesday at the National Library highlighting this year’s theme “learning for lasting peace”.

President Dr Arif Alvi who was the chief guest on this occasion called for enrollment of around 26 million out-of-school children in the country through drastic measures including the education emergency, double shifts in educational institutes and utilizing the mosque for the teaching purposes. He also also suggested a mechanism to engage the newly graduates and intermediate students for teaching the out-of-school children offering them a stipend.

Different organizations arranged stalls at the venue. President Alvi visited the stall arranged by BECS where DG Niazi briefed him about the ongoing as well as planned programmes to enroll out of schools children. He also informed that more than 1200o out of schools children were enrolled in Islamabad. Dr Alvi appreciated BECS for its endeavors and urged for more such initiatives.

Federal Education Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Director General Basic Education and Community Schools (BECS) Hameed Khan Niazi, Director General of Pakistan Institute of Education Dr Muhammad Shahid Saroya, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Bakhtawari, head of Allahwala Trust Shahid Anwar and representatives of USAID, UNICEF, UNECSO and JAICA attended the event.