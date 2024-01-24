Watch Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Survive Multiple Drops on Concrete

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the latest AI-powered flagship from the Korean phone maker, just made rounds at the PBK Reviews YouTube channel, and we all know what that means.

The phone was subjected to various kinds of real-life torture tests including drops on concrete from multiple angles exposure to dust and debris as well as a scratch test. The Galaxy S24 Ultra managed to survive all these tests, albeit not with the best score.

After the first drop, the screen already received a minor crack at the top right corner, but the phone’s titanium frame and back panel remained unscathed throughout the test. The camera lens suffered no damage either. The screen, however, received a second tiny crack on the top left corner after a few drops. Regardless, the display had no scratches whatsoever and was fully functional, proving the strength of the new Corning Gorilla Glass Armor.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Launched With Most Powerful AI Features on a Phone Yet

This was further proved by the dust and debris test, where the YouTuber dumped heaps of dirt onto the screen and proceeded to rub it around and also pressed it down. Despite all this, the screen received no scratches. However, PBK Reviews highlighted how phone screens from Huawei with their Kunlun Glass 2 can survive drop tests, even from head height, with no damage at all, whereas the Samsung screen cracked after the first fall from waist height.

But to Samsung’s credit, the new titanium frame serves the phone well, protecting it from all sorts of damage despite several drops of concrete.

Here is the full video if you want to see it for yourself.