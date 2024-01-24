Young Kiwi Prodigy Rachin Ravindra Named ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year

New Zealand’s batting sensation and all-round prodigy, Rachin Ravindra won the ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award for his outstanding performances in 2023.

The Kiwi batter bagged the coveted award over India’s young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, South Africa’s pace bowler Gerald Coetzee, and Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka.

Throughout the year the left-hander proliferated his majestic batting skills and toyed with the bowlers in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which was held in India. He was New Zealand’s standout performer throughout the tournament and he proved his mettle at the biggest stage.

The talented all-rounder notched up 18 scalps with his effective spin-bowling and amassed 820 runs during the calendar year at an impressive average of 41.00.

Ravindra was the fourth-highest run-scorer during the ODI World Cup, scoring a mammoth 578 runs individually. The three batters had of him were Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and South Africa’s wicketkeeper batter Quinton De Kock.

After winning the award Rachin Ravindra expressed his jubilation for getting recognized by the ICC for his performances and said, “It’s a special feeling and it has been a pretty whirlwind last year, and having the opportunity to play so much cricket in so many different environments has been very special.”

The 24-year-old was the highest run-scorer for New Zealand in a single ODI World Cup and he scored three hundred and two half-centuries during the World Cup campaign.