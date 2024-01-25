Google Pixel 9 Leak Shows Major Camera Upgrade and iPhone-Like Design

Yesterday, we were treated to some CAD-based renders showcasing the forthcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro. Now, it’s the turn of its smaller and more budget-friendly counterpart to bask in the same spotlight. This means none other than the vanilla Pixel 9.

Immediately, a notable difference becomes evident. In contrast to its predecessor Pixel 8, the Pixel 9 boasts a rear camera setup featuring three lenses, one of which undoubtedly incorporates a periscope zoom lens. This enhancement represents a noteworthy upgrade for the standard Pixel range, aligning it more closely with the Pro variant in terms of camera specifications.

Another change is Google’s adoption of the ‘flat sides’ trend initially popularized by Apple some time ago. The curved frame of the Pixel 9 has given way to a sleek, iPhone-inspired flatness.

The transformation extends to the camera island as well. It no longer spills over into the frame; instead, it takes on an oval shape across its entirety (unlike the Pixel 8, where only the camera housing area was oval), nearly spanning the phone’s entire width. Interestingly, it doesn’t end within the frame but rather near it.

The material of the island still appears to be metallic, retaining a semblance of the familiar Pixel aesthetics. While it may not replicate previous Pixel designs entirely, it certainly retains enough distinctiveness to maintain its Pixel design identity.

As for the front, we finally have symmetrical bezels, a very welcome change, a flat screen, and a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

The Pixel 9 is projected to have dimensions of 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5 mm (with the camera bump adding a thickness of 12 mm). These measurements render it slightly taller, wider, and sleeker in profile compared to its predecessor. The device is expected to showcase a 6.1-inch display, marginally smaller than that of the Pixel 8, potentially indicating a subtly altered aspect ratio.

We are still several months away from the Pixel 9’s official launch as these phones typically roll out around Fall each year.