Bill Introduced in National Assembly to Ban Dual Citizenship Holders From Civil Service

A bill has been submitted in the National Assembly against government officers with dual citizenship. The lawmaker argued that these officers often evade accountability by relocating to foreign countries after retirement.

According to details, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) lawmaker Noor Alam Khan has presented an amendment bill in the National Assembly. The bill proposes that individuals with dual nationality or foreign citizenship should be ineligible for civil service appointments.

MNA Noor sought changes in the Civil Servants Act, 1973’s Section 5, calling it “Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2024”. The bill includes a provision stating, “Civil servants with dual nationality or foreign citizenship shall not be eligible for appointment.”

Noor Alam Khan stated government servants must have their stakes in the country in which they hold positions of authority, privilege and trust. According to him, his proposed amendments would uphold the loyalty of government servants as outlined in Article 5 of the Constitution.