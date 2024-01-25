Saudi Arabia is Set to Open First-Ever Alcohol Store in its History

Saudi Arabia is reportedly planning to open its first alcohol store in Riyadh exclusively for non-Muslim diplomats.

The document, seen by Reuters, revealed that customers will need to register through a mobile app, obtain a clearance code from the foreign ministry, and adhere to monthly purchase quotas.

This development is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans to enhance tourism and business by relaxing restrictions in the traditionally conservative Muslim country.

As per the document, the alcohol store will be established in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter and it will be limited to non-Muslims.

The document didn’t clarify whether non-Muslim expatriates would be granted access or not. It should be noted that most of the expatriates in Saudi Arabia belong to Asia.

The document revealed that the alcohol store is expected to open in the coming weeks.

Saudi Arabia has strict laws against alcohol consumption, with violators potentially getting hundreds of lashes, deportation, fines, or imprisonment as punishment.

However, whipping has been largely replaced by the imposition of jail sentences as part of ongoing reforms.

Until now, alcohol in Saudi Arabia has been accessible through diplomatic mail or the black market.

The government recently confirmed media reports, stating that new restrictions would be imposed on alcohol imports within diplomatic consignments.