Kashmir Day Holiday Officially Announced

The Cabinet Division of Pakistan has announced that February 5th, 2024, has been declared a public holiday in observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

This day is dedicated to showing support for the Kashmiri people, who have been living under Indian rule since 1947.

According to the press release, a one-minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am to honor Kashmiri martyrs. Kashmir Solidarity Day is a time to remember the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination.