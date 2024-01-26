Uniform Rules Changed for Schools in Peshawar Amid Cold Weather

Amidst another cold wave in Peshawar, the administration of Primary and Secondary schools decided to relax the uniform rules, according to a notification.

As per the notification, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education announced that students are now allowed to wear any sweater or coat to school.

The notification highlighted that the cold weather is impacting academic activities in educational institutes. Furthermore, it added that the relaxation in uniform rules will persist until the weather conditions improve.

Previously, the Punjab School Education Department had also directed all the private and public schools across the province to relax their uniform policy.

In its notification, the department stated that students are permitted to wear any sweater, blazer, coat, jacket, cap, socks, shoes, etc., during the months of January and February to stay warm and protect themselves from cold weather.