WWE Co-Founder Vince McMahon Accused of Sex Trafficking

WWE boss Vince McMahon has been accused of sex trafficking by former WWE employee Janel Grant who received a payout from the WWE Co-founder.

She accused McMahon and former head of talent relations John Laurinaitis of sex trafficking and sexual assault in a lawsuit. A law firm also probed into the internal suspicious matters of the company last year.

The lawsuit seeks unsolicited monetary damages and a judgment that specifies that a nondisclosure agreement signed by Grant while she was working for WWE, should be declared “null and void.”

According to the legal complaint, McMahon was allegedly involved in the sex trafficking of Janel Grant to other men while his company was recruiting talent. Both Laurinaitis and McMahon have been accused of sexual assault on Janel Grant on WWE property as per the legal complaint.

The lawsuit claims that McMahon also threatened the livelihood and reputation of Grant if she did not comply with his demands and also leaked her pictures to thousands of individuals.

McMahon was bound to pay Grant around $3 Million as per the lawsuit but he refused to pay. Allegedly Janel Grant was forced to resign from WWE and was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement which stated that the WWE founder would protect her financially, after McMahon’s wife found out about the relationship between him and Grant.

It all displays an extremely disturbing image of Janel Grant’s time as an employee of WWE and raises serious questions about the conduct of the company’s leadership.