Shoaib Malik’s BPL Contract Reportedly Terminated Over Match-Fixing Suspicions

Shoaib Malik, the former captain of Pakistan, who was currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as part of Fortune Barishal, has had his contract terminated his contract amidst suspicions of involvement in match-fixing.

According to reports in Bangladesh media, suspicions of match-fixing were raised after Malik bowled three no-balls in one over during the match against Khulna Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Malik only bowled one over in the game and gave away 18 runs, getting hit for two boundaries and a six. Fortune Barishal ended up losing the match by 8 wickets.

Before this news came out, Malik was supposed to go to Dubai for personal reasons, and Fortune Barishal officially announced that he would miss the remaining matches. Now according to reports, the Fortune Barishal owner has decided to terminate his contract abruptly.

Fortune Barishal has announced his compatriot Ahmed Shehzad as his replacement for the rest of the tournament.