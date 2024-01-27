You Can Now Confirm Your Constituency and Polling Station With Free SMS

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that starting from the upcoming Monday, the SMS service 8300 will be free of charge.

The ECP’s Spokesperson, Syed Nadeem Hyder, along with Additional Director General Nighat Sadique and the Project Director of the Project Management Unit, made the announcement regarding the decision to make the SMS service 8300 free of charge.

According to the ECP’s officials, voters can check details of their constituencies and polling stations by sending the number of their computerized identity cards to 8300.

ECP officials urged citizens to make sure they bring their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) to the polling station for the voting process. Additionally, they clarified that those with expired CNICs and with the token issued for the issuance of a new CNIC can also cast their votes.

As per Additional Director General of ECP, Nighat Sadique, a significant number of international observers have been invited to monitor the elections.

The ECP’s Spokesperson, Syed Nadeem Hyder, said that, as per the Election Act, there is a specified time limit for the completion of election results. Furthermore, the presiding officers are required to send the election results to the Election Commission by 2 am.

If there’s any delay, the returning officer will investigate the cause from the presiding officer and submit the details to the Election Commission. He stressed that the election results must be concluded and finalized by 10 am the following day.