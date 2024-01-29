AFC Asian Cup Debutants Tajikistan Stun UAE on Penalties to Reach Quarter-Finals

Tajikistan stunned the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 5-3 on penalties in their knockout match during the AFC Asian Cup and claimed a historic victory on Sunday. The game ended 1-1 after extra time in the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium.
This is Tajikistan’s first-ever appearance in the competition.
Petar Segrt’s side has come a long way in the Asian Cup. Defeating 64th-ranked UAE is another feather cap in the side’s recent achievements. They are now the second team ever as debutants to reach the quarter-finals in the competition since Australia in 2007.
Tajikistan defender Vahdat Hananov scored a header in the first half to give them a much-needed lead but UAE’s Khalifa Al Hammadi had other ideas as he forced the game into extra time with a stoppage-time equalizer.
A beaming Petar Segrt said in a post-match press conference, “In the end, it was also luck. I know my dream; my next dream is to go to the next round again.”
Final match result between Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates
Tajikistan’s Croatian manager broke his glasses after the country sealed their first-ever qualification in the knockout stages, however this time he was careful during the celebrations.
“I was lucky, I saw the players coming to celebrate and I went to the team manager and handed it to them saying, “Save my glasses”, said the Tajikistan manager.
Tajikistan will now play their first-ever quarter-final in the competition on February 2 against the winners from the Iraq vs Jordan knockout game in Ahmed Bin Ali stadium.