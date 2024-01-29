Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

AFC Asian Cup Debutants Tajikistan Stun UAE on Penalties to Reach Quarter-Finals

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jan 29, 2024 | 6:12 pm

Tajikistan stunned the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 5-3 on penalties in their knockout match during the AFC Asian Cup and claimed a historic victory on Sunday. The game ended 1-1 after extra time in the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium.

This is Tajikistan’s first-ever appearance in the competition.

Petar Segrt’s side has come a long way in the Asian Cup. Defeating 64th-ranked UAE is another feather cap in the side’s recent achievements. They are now the second team ever as debutants to reach the quarter-finals in the competition since Australia in 2007.

Tajikistan defender Vahdat Hananov scored a header in the first half to give them a much-needed lead but UAE’s Khalifa Al Hammadi had other ideas as he forced the game into extra time with a stoppage-time equalizer.

A beaming Petar Segrt said in a post-match press conference, “In the end, it was also luck. I know my dream; my next dream is to go to the next round again.”

Tajikistan’s Croatian manager broke his glasses after the country sealed their first-ever qualification in the knockout stages, however this time he was careful during the celebrations.

“I was lucky, I saw the players coming to celebrate and I went to the team manager and handed it to them saying, “Save my glasses”, said the Tajikistan manager.

Tajikistan will now play their first-ever quarter-final in the competition on February 2 against the winners from the Iraq vs Jordan knockout game in Ahmed Bin Ali stadium.

Shayan Obaid Alexander

