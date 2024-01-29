Aliya Riaz Registers Highest T20 Score by a Pakistani Women Cricketer

In the ongoing National Women’s T20 Tournament 2024, Pakistani batter Aliya Riaz, who is currently representing Rawalpindi Women in the tournament, has smashed an impressive century against Multan Women at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Aliya Riaz scored an unbeaten 118 runs in 61 balls, including 4 sixes and 17 fours, which also became the highest run-scorer among women batters in the T20 format.

Aliya also surpassed the previous two highest run-scorers, Sidra Amin and Ayesha Zafar, who both scored 113 runs last year while playing for Lahore Women.

Let’s take a look at the highest T20 scores for women batters in the shortest format.

Highest T20 scores for women batters

Date Player / Team Score Opponent 29 January 2024 Aliya Riaz (Rawalpindi Women) 118* runs 61 balls Multan Women 26 January 2023 Sidra Amin (Lahore Women) 113* runs 55 balls Peshawar Women 18 January 2023 Ayesha Zafar (Lahore Women) 113 runs 65 balls Multan Women 11 January 2020 Muneeba Ali (Challengers) 108 runs 69 balls Dynamites 18 January 2023 Sadaf Shamas (Lahore Women) 106* runs 66 balls Peshawar Women

Earlier, Multan Women won the toss and invited Rawalpindi Women to bat first. Aliya Riaz was the main batter who smashed a fabulous ton for her team, setting a competitive total of 182 runs with a loss of 4 wickets.

Multan bowlers were hammered out of the park and were not able to restrict the Rawalpindi team to a low total. Bowlers Gul Rukh and Noor Ul Eman took 1 wicket each.

ALSO READ Ben Stokes Terms England’s Victory Over India as the Biggest Win Under His Captaincy

In response, Multan Women failed to chase down the target of 183 runs, falling short by 27 runs as they only managed to score 155 runs with the loss of 5 wickets.