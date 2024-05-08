NEPRA Hikes Electricity Tariff by Rs. 2.83 Per Unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday notified a Rs. 2.83 per unit increase in the price of electricity in terms of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for ex-Wapda distribution companies (DISCOs).

The increase will be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of March 2024. DISCOs will reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of March 2024 in the billing month of May 2024.

The adjustment will be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers.

Last month, the power regulator approved an increase of Rs. 4.92 per unit for electricity consumed in February, the increase was charged to consumers in April bills.