Is May 9th a Public Holiday in Pakistan?

By ProPK Staff | Published May 8, 2024 | 7:55 pm
calendar 9 may holiday
Government

A shroud of uncertainty hangs over the status of May 9th as a public holiday in Pakistan.

A shroud of uncertainty hangs over the status of May 9th as a public holiday in Pakistan. The date has recently garnered significant attention, with the government organizing special events and political parties launching dedicated campaigns. This flurry of activity has understandably led many to believe it’s a national holiday.

ALSO READ

However, caution is advised when encountering information online. Fake social media notifications claiming May 9th as a holiday have been identified.

To clarify, there has been no official announcement from the government designating this date as a public holiday. The Ministry of Interior’s official list of national holidays for 2024 also excludes May 9th.

ALSO READ

Therefore, businesses and individuals can proceed with their usual plans – May 9th will be a regular working day. For accurate and up-to-date information on public holidays, refer to trusted sources like the Cabinet Division’s website or verified government social media channels.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

AAN TV – Pakistan’s Premier Family Entertainment Brings the Biggest Turkish Hit, ‘Ramo,’ to Pakistan!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>