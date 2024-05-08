Is May 9th a Public Holiday in Pakistan?

A shroud of uncertainty hangs over the status of May 9th as a public holiday in Pakistan. The date has recently garnered significant attention, with the government organizing special events and political parties launching dedicated campaigns. This flurry of activity has understandably led many to believe it’s a national holiday.

However, caution is advised when encountering information online. Fake social media notifications claiming May 9th as a holiday have been identified.

To clarify, there has been no official announcement from the government designating this date as a public holiday. The Ministry of Interior’s official list of national holidays for 2024 also excludes May 9th.

Therefore, businesses and individuals can proceed with their usual plans – May 9th will be a regular working day. For accurate and up-to-date information on public holidays, refer to trusted sources like the Cabinet Division’s website or verified government social media channels.