Heavy Snowfall Warning Issued for Murree

The district administration has issued an important advisory for tourists after Murree experienced intermittent rainfall, hailstorms, and the season’s first snowfall on Monday.

Tourists have been advised to brace themselves for fluctuating temperatures in Murree today.

According to the Meteorological Department’s warning, the upper regions, including Murree, are expected to receive substantial snowfall within the next 36 to 72 hours.

The district administration has taken all the necessary steps to deal with any unfortunate incident. The Deputy Commissioner of Murree has announced that thirteen facilitation centers have been set up across Murree.

On the other hand, the PMD has predicted more rain and snowfall in different districts of KPK, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Abbottabad, Balakot, Mansehra, and Peshawar.

Additionally, the Met Department has forecasted a round of heavy downpours and snowfall in Kashmir. Muhammad Saad, the spokesperson for the Tourism Authority, recently announced the commencement of winter tourism in the upper regions.

Furthermore, tourists have been advised to use vehicles equipped for snowy conditions when traveling to areas prone to snowfall.