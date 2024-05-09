DualSun Introduces All-in-One Solar Panel Kits That Don’t Need Installation

France-based company DualSun, which makes solar panels that also work as water heaters, has introduced a new type of solar kit that can be folded up. These kits are designed for homes and outdoor spaces, with a power range of 420 W to 1.68 kW.

They’re called Preasy plug-and-play PV kits. They’re great for people who want solar power but can’t easily install traditional solar panels on their roofs. This might be because of cost, the way their roof faces, or other reasons.

Only a small number of homes in France have solar panels right now. The CEO of DualSun, Jérôme Mouterde, says that even though France has a lot of potential for solar energy, not many homes are using it yet. He believes making solar technology easier to install is important.

These new kits come in different setups and are based on special solar panels. They’re lightweight and come with everything needed to set them up. In France, the basic kits, which include inverter and wooden structure, cost about €680 ($726), including tax.

DualSun says these kits can produce a good amount of electricity each year, which can save money on electricity bills. They estimate that in Marseille, a city in southern France, the savings over 10 years could be around €2,200, and in Lille, a city in the north, it could be around €1,460.

The company believes these easy-to-install kits can help more homes switch to solar power. DualSun has a factory in Jujurieux, eastern France, where they make these solar panels.