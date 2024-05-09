You Can Earn Up to $220,000 With These Top 3 Freelancing Skills

Fast Company recently published a compelling article titled “AI: A Game-Changer for Freelancers.” The piece delves into the notion that we’re currently witnessing a prime era for freelancing, thanks to the influence of artificial intelligence (AI).

While the article primarily focuses on elite professionals transitioning into what it terms “super builders” — referring to highly skilled white-collar tech workers, particularly those with backgrounds at major tech companies like Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google (collectively known as FAANG) — it also raises pertinent questions about AI’s broader impact on freelancers and those considering entering the freelance arena.

Despite the prominence of the top 2% or “elite” freelance product builders and consultants the emergence of generative AI offers significant opportunities for other freelancers to harness AI’s productivity and earning potential, irrespective of their elite status.

It’s widely acknowledged that AI skills are incredibly lucrative, with average pay ranging from $141,000 to $220,000, as per estimates from Salary.com. In the competition for top-tier tech talent to fuel the AI revolution, some companies have even offered salaries reaching as high as $900,000, exemplified by Netflix’s product manager position.

ALSO READ Pakistan Skill Company to Help Local Workers Get Hired Abroad

However, beyond these sky-high salaries, there are three specific skills within the AI realm that stand out as particularly lucrative, even if they may not boast near-million-dollar incomes. Freelancers proficient in these areas have the potential to earn upwards of $100,000 on average in 2024, based on data from Salary.com and ZipRecruiter.

Product Management

There’s a high demand for this skill set, especially among tech startups and businesses outside the tech realm needing apps or products to enhance their operations. As a freelance product manager, you utilize your expertise to validate new product ideas by introducing the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) to the market or updating existing products to maintain relevance to customers. If you already possess a background in product development or management, you possess a valuable skill with the potential to establish a successful freelance career.

A helpful tip: augmenting your skill set with AI knowledge can further enhance your marketability.

Average pay range for this skill: $51,500 to $197,000

LLMs, Data Science, and Generative AI

Professionals proficient in AI skills are relatively scarce compared to the demand. Businesses of all sizes can benefit from your expertise as a freelancer. If you possess deep industry knowledge and experience in Large Language Models (LLMs), data science, and/or generative AI, you can offer consultancy services, guiding corporate clients on implementing and integrating artificial intelligence tools and applications into their workflows and existing apps.

Average pay range for this skill: $61,262 to $220,126

ALSO READ Ignite to Start Enrollment of 8th Batch of Digiskills Program

Software Development

Freelancers who have honed their skills in software development can engage in various exciting freelance projects, ranging from the Internet of Things (IoT) to e-commerce platforms, enterprise-level solutions, and mobile apps. Your role may involve providing advice, making suggestions, teaching others how to develop software, or directly building the product yourself. This skill is highly adaptable and versatile.

The average pay range for this skill: $79,021 to $110,088.

However, apart from these extravagant salaries, three particular skills in the AI domain shine as notably profitable, even if they don’t promise million-dollar incomes. Freelancers skilled in these areas have the opportunity to earn an average of over $100,000 in 2024.