Indian Tennis Team Reaches Pakistan for First Time After 60 Years

For the first time in 60 years, the Indian Tennis team arrived in Islamabad on Sunday to compete in the Davis Cup Group I Tie against Pakistan, starting another era of Indo-Pak sporting events.

This is a historic moment ahead of the Davis Cup match between the two arch-rivals as Pakistan will host their neighbors in Islamabad Sports Complex on February 3 and February 4.

The Indian team’s coaching staff includes two physios and a coach-manager coordinator.

A few Indian journalists have also reached Islamabad according to some reports and they will also cover the awaited Davis Cup Tennis match between India and Pakistan.

Moreover, the Indian team will stay in a hotel close to the tennis court in the Islamabad Sports Complex and will be provided with the best security possible.

Earlier, in an important meeting headed by the Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Shoaib Khoso, relevant security agencies briefed about the practice sessions and traveling schedule of the Indian tennis team.

The local police, traffic police, security agencies, and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) were also present at the high-profile meeting.

Davis Cup is known as “The World Cup of Tennis” and every year more than 140 teams participate in the tournament. It is a highly prestigious event in the world of Tennis, established back in 1900.