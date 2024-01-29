Realme 12 Pro Series Gets Periscope Zoom for The First Time and More

The Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+, the latest additions to the company’s number series, have now made their official debut, marking a significant upgrade with the inclusion of telephoto lenses, a first for this lineup. This launch took place in India, accompanied by a fancy-looking variant, a result of a collaborative effort between Realme and Swiss watchmaker Ollivier Saveo.

Realme 12 Pro

The Realme 12 Pro boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display featuring curved edges. This screen is equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, offers coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and boasts a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, featuring a 2.2 GHz CPU and an Adreno 710 GPU.

In terms of endurance, the Realme 12 Pro inherits the 5,000 mAh battery from its predecessor, the 11 Pro. This power source supports 67W SuperVOOC charging, promising remarkable charging speeds. According to official sources, charging to the halfway mark will take a mere 19 minutes, while a complete recharge can be accomplished in just 48 minutes.

The primary camera setup on the Realme 12 Pro includes a 50MP main sensor, featuring Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) employing a sizable 1/2-inch Sony IMX882 sensor. Complementing this is a 2x telephoto shooter, equipped with a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor, with dimensions of 1/2.74 inches.

Additionally, the device offers an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens for expansive shots. For selfie enthusiasts, the Realme 12 Pro incorporates a 16MP front-facing camera. In terms of software, the smartphone comes preloaded with Android 14, accompanied by Realme’s latest user interface iteration, Realme UI 5.0.

Notably, both color variants of the Realme 12 Pro feature vegan leather backs, although it’s worth noting that these surfaces are crafted from plastic material. While the blue variant might resemble the renowned Rolex brand, there is no such partnership involved there. The official color names for these options are Submariner Blue and Navigator Beige.

The starting price for the Realme 12 Pro is $310 and it offers 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage. The 256 GB version costs $325.

Realme 12 Pro+

In the case of the Realme 12 Pro+, the device retains the identical 6.7-inch OLED display, boasting a peak brightness of 950 nits. The smartphone is also equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports rapid 67W charging. Notably, this charging speed is a step down from the 100W rate featured in its predecessor.

Under the hood, the Realme 12 Pro+ is driven by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. This SoC is complemented by a choice of 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM, along with varying storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB.

In the realm of photography, the Realme 12 Pro+ boasts a 50MP primary camera, featuring a Sony IMX890 sensor. While this sensor aligns with those found in the Realme GT3 and GT5, it distinguishes itself with a larger f/1.8 aperture, promising enhanced low-light performance and dynamic range.

The device also incorporates a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, offering a 3x optical zoom with a 71mm equivalent focal length. This lens is characterized by its f/2.6 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and a 1/2-inch OV64B sensor by OmniVision.

Furthermore, the 12 Pro+ features an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, consistent with its sibling, the standard 12 Pro. For selfie enthusiasts, an upgraded 32MP Sony sensor takes the reins, promising enhanced self-portraits and video calls.

The Realme 12 Pro+ is preloaded with the Android 14 operating system, accompanied by the latest iteration of Realme’s user interface, Realme UI 5.0.

The smartphone is offered in two distinctive color variants, Submariner Blue and Navigator Beige.

In terms of pricing, the Realme 12 Pro+ is available in several configurations to accommodate a wide range of user needs. The 8 GB/128 GB variant is priced at $360, the 8 GB/256 GB option is available for $385, and the top-tier 12 GB/256 GB model can be acquired for $410.

Specifications