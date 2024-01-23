Realme Launches Its First ‘Note’ Phone As the Cheapest Handset of 2024

Realme is embarking on a fresh journey within its smartphone sector through the introduction of the Note series. The inaugural model, Realme Note 50, marks the beginning of this new line, and there’s already news confirming the arrival of two additional Realme Note models later in the year.

The Realme Note 50 may also be the cheapest smartphone of 2024, starting at only $65.

The Realme Note 50 features a 6.74-inch IPS LCD, offering 720p resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. This display has a peak brightness of 560 nits and includes a 180Hz touch sampling rate for enhanced responsiveness. Additionally, it incorporates a 5MP front camera nestled within a water drop-shaped notch.

ALSO READ Realme to Launch Two More Note Phones This Year, Targeting 10 Million Sales

The Realme Note 50 is equipped with a Unisoc T612 processor, coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. On the rear, it sports a 13MP primary camera along with a QVGA secondary sensor.

ALSO READ Realme is Looking to Rival Redmi With ‘Note’ Series

The device operates on Realme UI T Edition, which is based on Android 13, and is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Notably, the Note 50 boasts IP54 dust and water resistance, includes a headphone jack, and features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for enhanced security.

Available in two shades, Sky Blue and Midnight Black, the Realme Note 50 is priced at $65 in the Philippines. While international pricing and availability details haven’t been announced by Realme yet, it’s anticipated that the Note 50 will be reaching additional markets in the upcoming weeks.

Realme Note 50 Specifications