List of Places With Shortest and Longest Fasting Duration This Ramadan

As Ramadan approaches, astronomical calculations suggest that the holy month of fasting will begin on March 12 in Pakistan.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the daily fasting period is directly linked to the daylight hours which varies directly with the geographical location.

Countries near the North Pole witness prolonged fasting hours in Ramadan due to extended daylight, while those farther south experience shorter days.

Porto Montt in Chile will experience the shortest fasting day, lasting about 12 hours and 44 minutes, while Nuuk, Greenland, will have the longest fasting hours, spanning around 17 hours and 26 minutes.

In the upcoming holy month, Pakistanis are expected to fast for almost 14 hours, according to a report. Karachi is expected to observe a fasting duration of 13 hours and 54 minutes.

Following are the locations with the longest fasting hours:

Nuuk, Greenland: 17 hours and 26 minutes.

Reykjavik, Iceland: 17 hours and 25 minutes.

Helsinki, Finland: 17 hours and 9 minutes.

The locations with the shortest fasting hours are as follows: