Naseem Shah’s Younger Brother Opens Up on His Journey to U19 Cricket World Cup 2024

Pakistan speedster and bowling sensation Ubaid Shah opened up about his emotional journey to the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

The young gun has taken 9 wickets in 3 matches for Pakistan and has set the Under-19 World Cup on fire through his blistering spells.

The Islamabad United emerging player rekindled the memories from the past when he used to play with his brothers Naseem Shah and Hunain Shah in his village. He recalled that there were no facilities in the village yet his burning passion and love for the game helped him to excel and reach the ICC Under 19 World Cup.

The 17-year-old expressed how his brothers inspired him during his early years to become a cricketer.

” We used to play together, me and my brothers Naseem and Hunain but we never had adequate facilities in our village which we often find in the urban cities of Pakistan. But I gave my full effort and the inspiration was always there to play cricket for Pakistan.”

“My brothers have always inspired and without their encouragement, I would have never reached this stage in my career,” he added.

Pakistan Under-19 bowling coach and Champions Trophy winner Junaid Khan said, “In Pakistan, if you lift a stone, you’re likely to find a fast bowler under it but Ubaid has an X factor in him, he knows how to exploit the reverse swing and can become a great exponent of the art.”

Meet the quick setting the #U19WorldCup on fire 🔥 Ubaid Shah speaks about his journey to the U19 World Cup and the inspiration he receives from his brothers ✨ pic.twitter.com/mpKM5QjAKk — ICC (@ICC) January 30, 2024

While speaking about his bowling coach, Ubaid Shah said, “Our bowling coach guides us according to the conditions of the pitch and that is how we set up a plan against the opposition as a bowling unit. Junaid is a legend, a senior player, and a winner. I have learned a lot from him on a personal level.”

Pakistan now heads into the Super Six Stage of the Under-19 World Cup where they have already registered two wins in the first two matches. Setting themselves in pole position to qualify for the semifinals, Pakistan will face Ireland today in their third Under-19 World Cup clash.