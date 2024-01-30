PFF and PHF Chairmen Discuss Integration of Departments in Football and Hockey

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti met the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) President Haroon Malik on Monday to discuss the integration of departments in sports for the betterment of national players.

Coordinator to the PHF President Syed Amin and Advisor to President PFF NC Rehan Munir Malik were also present during the meeting.

The two heads had a thorough discourse on the ‘Youth Development Program’ and how player development can be facilitated through scientific coaching and training. The nutrition and diet of the players to elevate their fitness levels was also a pivotal part of the discussion in the meeting.

Discussion on providing high-performance training centers for the welfare and development of players was another talking point during the meeting as it is an important cog in the machine of the youth Development Program.’

Sustainable growth can only be achieved if there are state-of-the-art high-performance centers and facilities in the country.

The focus of the meeting was on the importance of departmental sports, departmental players, and to what extent they can play a defiant role in sports, especially in Pakistan hockey and football.

Both heads agreed upon the integration of departments in sports and stressed that the integration of departmental sports with the federations was necessary according to the constitution.

Pakistan’s hockey team recently narrowly missed out on the Paris Olympics 2024 qualification whereas the Pakistan football team has lost 15 of their last 17 games in all international competitions only managing to beat Cambodia in FIFA World Cup qualifiers Round 1. A feat they achieved after 76 years of Independence.