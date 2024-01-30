Pakistan Invites Indian Baseball Team for Tri-Nation Series

The Pakistan Federation of Baseball (PFB) has invited the Indian baseball team to play a tri-nation series in Pakistan.

Pakistan is likely to host India and Malaysia in the baseball series which will be held in Lahore.

The Amateur Baseball Federation of India (ABFI) has accepted the invitation from the Pakistan Federation of Baseball. The Secretary of the ABFI Hiresh Kumar discussed the matter with PFB President Fakhar Ali Shah.

Hiresh Kumar expressed his gratitude to the PFB President and stated, ” We are interested in playing the tri-nation series in Pakistan if we acquire visas on time. We plan to travel via Wagah Border to play the series in Lahore”.

The PFB President said in an interview,” We plan to conduct the tri-nation series in Pakistan from 15th April till 22nd April. The plan is to invite Malaysia and India during the series so that it becomes more competitive. Both the men’s and women’s team matches will be held between the three nations during the series.”

“All teams in the tri-nation series will get a great opportunity to improve their world rankings before the West Asia Cup” he added.

Last year, Pakistan defeated India by a 12-1 margin in a friendly which was held at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Pakistan Federation of Baseball was founded in 1992 and the Shaheens are currently the champions of the West Asia Cup. In February 2023 Pakistan won their sixth West Asia Cup final and qualified for the Asian Baseball Championship along with the runner-up Palestine.