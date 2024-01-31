Al Hilal Down Messi’s Inter Miami in Nail-Biting First Club Friendly

Star-studded Inter Miami suffered a 4-3 defeat against Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal during their first club-friendly game in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Messi and Suarez’s former Barcelona strike duo netted two goals against the Saudi team.

ALSO READ PFF and PHF Chairmen Discuss Integration of Departments in Football and Hockey

The former Asian Champions League winners defeated Inter Miami during their globe-trotting pre-season tour. Aleksander Mitrovic opened the scoring for Al Hilal in the opening minutes, and Abdullah Al Hamdan doubled the lead to take them into a comfortable zone.

Luis Suarez netted his debut goal for the Miami side but right-winger Michael soon made it 3-1, restoring Al Hilal’s two-goal advantage and finishing the half on a strong point.

Inter Miami came back strongly at the start of the second half scoring two goals in just two minutes, Lionel Messi rifled a penalty in and assisted the third goal with a glorious pass to David Ruiz who made it 3-3 with a breathtaking strike.

Brazilian winger Malcom settled the match in the dying minutes of normal time and helped Al Hilal win the game with his heroic winner.

Inter Miami will now face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr on February 1 at Kingdom Arena before they travel for club friendlies in Japan and Hong Kong.

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a race against time for the most awaited match in the off-season and earlier his club Al Nassr also canceled a tour to China because of his fitness problem. The 39-year-old Portuguese striker is determined to face Messi and skipped his partner Georgina’s birthday earlier this week due to his grueling rehabilitation schedule.